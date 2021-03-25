Rejoice Christian eyes July for completion of large-scale Gibbs Field House athletic facility

“Mr. Gibbs has just blessed us tremendously to be able to do these things … an unbelievable gift for a high school, especially a high school our size,” Marley said. “We just have to pinch ourselves every time we pull in and see that going up. It’s just a huge, huge blessing.”

Once completed this summer, the Gibbs Field House will give student athletes enrolled in all sports programs a one-stop stop to better hone their competitive skills on and off the field, along with a place to congregate with their fellow students.

“It’s what goes on inside of there (the new complex) that’s going to matter,” Marley said. “It’s the mentoring, it’s the molding, it’s the coaches’ relationships with each other, and building coaches up to be able to go out and then equip these young men and young women that use that facility.”

The Gibbs Field House will complement Rejoice’s existing facilities, which include a 2,000-seat football stadium, a baseball field, three gymnasiums — with one doubling as a storm shelter — several tennis courts and a weight room.

The expected timeframe of completion for Rejoice’s new complex is tentatively scheduled for July 15 — about a year after the district first moved dirt on the project.

