Rejoice Christian eyes July for completion of $5.3M Gibbs Field House athletic facility

Rejoice Christian School is making progress on its new Gibbs Field House facility.
The framework for the $5.3 million athletic building, located just south of the Eagles’ football field next to U.S. 169, has taken shape over the last several months.
Rejoice’s Gibbs Field House will offer about 50,000 additional square feet of needed space for the district’s athletics department to use for various activities and events throughout the school year.
“I’m really excited about just cutting the ribbon,” said Brent Marley, athletics director for Rejoice. “It’ll definitely service the kids a lot better; we’ll be able to get a lot more done in there … It’s going to get used in a lot of different areas.”
Development on the project comes about five years after Rejoice opened its nearly 150,000-square-foot complex off of East 106th Street North. The Eddy Gibbs Family Trust donated $50 million to Rejoice to help establish the campus, which served as the largest single gift ever given to a K-12 school in the history of the United States at the time.
The Gibbs’ latest namesake will play host to a multipurpose locker room; a players’ lounge, featuring Ping-Pong tables, couches, video games and more; coaches’ offices and a meeting room; a medical training space with a separate nutrition area; a nationally certified Hammer Strength weight and training room; and a 70-by-60-yard indoor turf field.
“Mr. Gibbs has just blessed us tremendously to be able to do these things … an unbelievable gift for a high school, especially a high school our size,” Marley said. “We just have to pitch ourselves every time we pull in and see that going up. It’s just a huge, huge blessing.”
Once completed this summer, the Gibbs Field House will give student athletes enrolled in all sports programs a one-stop stop to better hone their competitive skills on and off the field, along with a place to congregate with their fellow students.
“It’s what goes on inside of there (the new complex) that’s going to matter,” Marley said. “It’s the mentoring, it’s the molding, it’s the coaches’ relationships with each other, and building coaches up to be able to go out and then equip these young men and young women that use that facility.”
The Gibbs Field House will complement Rejoice’s existing facilities, which include a 2,000-seat football stadium, a baseball field, three gymnasiums — with one doubling as a storm shelter — several tennis courts and a weight room.
The expected timeframe of completion for Rejoice’s new complex is tentatively scheduled for July 15 — about a year after the district first moved dirt on the project.