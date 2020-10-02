Rejoice Christian celebrates 2020 homecoming, crowns Jensyn McCain queen

Rejoice Christian celebrated its 2020 homecoming last week.

The school’s fall festivities are traditionally held the beginning of October, and bring fun activities to the student body to stir up school spirit and rally the community.

Jensyn McCain was crowned the RCS homecoming queen at the Eagle’s game against the Kansas Comets Friday evening, and was escorted by Robert Dobbins. Rejoice defeated Kansas 52-14.

RCS’ homecoming court included 14 attendants, including McCain as well as Caroline Brown, Madison Hart, Katherine Lawson, Lily Hardin, Taylor Tallon and Finley Fisher.

They were escorted by Dobbins as well as Elijah Cobb, Will Lambley, Hunter Jennings, Stockton Ryan, Grady James and Ben Brown.