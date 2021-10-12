 Skip to main content
Red Cross: Blood supply 'emergency'; donation events set in Owasso, Collinsville
owasso blood drive

Drew Fry donates blood at the Owasso YMCA in July 2020.

 Owasso Reporter file photo

The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years, the nonprofit said.

“With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of all blood types — especially type O — to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible to ensure patients can receive the lifesaving transfusions they rely on,” it said in a news release.

Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds from summer shortages, but a surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. due to the delta variant has contributed to the lowest donor turnout of the year, the Red Cross said.

To shore up inventory, the Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week this month to meet hospital and patient needs.

Many area blood donation drives have been scheduled this month, including two in Owasso (NoLimits Event Center on Oct. 18 and Ascension St. John on Oct. 21), as well as one in Collinsville (Collinsville Community Center on Oct. 21).

All those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s sandwich or a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Area blood drives

Owasso

Oct. 18: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., NoLimits Event Center, 403 W. Second Ave, Suite 107.

Oct. 21: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., St. John Owasso, 12451 E. 100th St. North.

Collinsville

Oct. 19: Noon-6 p.m., Collinsville Community Center, 1702 W. Broadway

Tulsa

Oct. 21: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway.

Oct. 24: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Holy Family Cathedral Cathedral School, 820 S. Boulder Ave.

Oct. 25: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Cyntergy, 810 S. Cincinnati St.

Oct. 25: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., American Red Cross, 10151 E. 11th St.

Oct. 26: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Regency Park Church of the Nazarene, 8707 E. 51st St.

Jenks

Oct. 20: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Utica Park Clinic Jenks, 701 E. Main St.

Glenpool

Oct. 12: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Glenpool High School, 350 E. 144th Place.

