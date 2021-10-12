Red Cross: Blood supply 'emergency'; donation events set in Owasso, Collinsville

The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years, the nonprofit said.

“With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of all blood types — especially type O — to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible to ensure patients can receive the lifesaving transfusions they rely on,” it said in a news release.

Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds from summer shortages, but a surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. due to the delta variant has contributed to the lowest donor turnout of the year, the Red Cross said.

To shore up inventory, the Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week this month to meet hospital and patient needs.

Many area blood donation drives have been scheduled this month, including two in Owasso (NoLimits Event Center on Oct. 18 and Ascension St. John on Oct. 21), as well as one in Collinsville (Collinsville Community Center on Oct. 21).

All those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s sandwich or a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).