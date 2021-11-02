Reasor's 17 Oklahoma grocery stores, including 2 in Owasso, bought by Texas company; will stay under same name

A family-owned grocery chain rooted in the Tulsa area for close to 60 years has a new owner.
Brookshire Grocery Co., based in Tyler, Texas, has agreed to acquire all 17 Reasor’s locations, including the two sites in Owasso at 11550 N. 135th E. Ave. and 11815 E. 86th St. N.
The Oklahoma chain will continue to operate uninterrupted under the Reasor’s name following the transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.
The sales price was not disclosed.
“We are pleased to have secured a strong grocery retailer in Brookshire Grocery Company, who shares our focus on customers and values their employees,” Reasor’s CEO Jeff Reasor said in a statement. “We are confident that these stores will experience continued success as a part of BGC.
“Reasor’s and BGC are working closely together to ensure a smooth transition for employees in these stores. We are excited that the employees will have opportunities to grow in their careers in these stores and throughout the company.
“We would like to thank our loyal customers who have faithfully supported Reasor’s for close to 60 years, as well as our employees for their commitment to serving our customers.”
Reasor’s will be the newest line of stores for the BGC family, which operates four other banners of stores: Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.
“We are so incredibly excited to welcome Reasor’s employees, customers and communities, that these 17 stores serve, into our BGC family,” Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO of Brookshire Grocery Co., said in a statement.
“Reasor’s is a perfect fit for Brookshire Grocery Company. Our company culture and values are the same. We’re a family business that started with my grandparents opening our first small store in Tyler, Texas, more than 93 years ago.
“We are dedicated to embracing our Reasor’s employee-partners and offering the best service to the Oklahoma community. Our company’s mission is to create and deliver exceptional experiences and value to our customers through our core values of excellent service, integrity and doing our best every day.”
Founded in Tahlequah in 1963, Reasor’s has convenience stores in addition to its grocery locations, which number six in Tulsa. The company employs more than 2,000 people in northeastern Oklahoma.
BGC operates more than 200 stores in four states — Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and now, Oklahoma — with three distribution centers. It employs more than 19,000 people and was recognized as a Great Place to Work in 2020 and 2021.