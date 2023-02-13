Chinowth and Cohen Realtors recently announced that Sage Browne will join its Owasso office.
Browne is familiar with the Tulsa area, having grown up in northeastern Oklahoma and graduating from Jenks High School.
After modeling in New York City, Browne became a licensed vocational nurse, often traveling to hospitals in need of nursing staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In her new career as a real estate agent, Browne will focus on commercial, farming and residential properties in the greater Tulsa area.
Grace Wood
Staff writer
I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.
