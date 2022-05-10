Realtor moves and news: Lorenzo Adame, Morgan McCombs join Chinowth & Cohen’s Owasso office

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Lorenzo Adame and Morgan McCombs to its Owasso office.

Lorenzo Adame

Adame was born in Tulsa and grew up in Oologah for most of his youth, graduating high school in Bixby. A full-service agent, Adame is familiar with residential listings in the greater Tulsa area and all of its surrounding towns and counties.

Previously, Adame worked in the remodeling and new construction industry for 26 years, working his way up to construction manager. In 2008, he started serving in the automotive sales industry, working his way through the business until he became the finance director of a local dealership, where he continues to work today.

Adame brings valuable skills and knowledge gained from these experiences to his real estate business.

Morgan McCombs

McCombs was born in Tulsa and grew up in Depew, where she graduated from Depew High School before attending Northeastern A&M, earning her associate’s degree in psychology. She currently lives in Owasso.

McCombs has worked in the real estate industry since 2014, when she began working first as a Coldwell Banker administrative assistant for three years, then as a Keller Williams executive assistant for one year.

These experiences informed her decision to get her real estate license in 2018 and take on the position of director of operations for a large Keller Williams team for the next four years.

She is familiar with residential and commercial, REOs, foreclosures, short sales and property management listings in and around Tulsa.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.