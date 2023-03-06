Chinowth & Cohen Realtors recently added Kasey Mayfield to its Owasso office.

Mayfield grew up in Porter and graduated from Porter High School. Later, she attended Tulsa Community College as well as Broken Arrow Beauty College.

Prior to joining Chinowth and Cohen, Mayfield was self-employed as a licensed hair stylist for 25 years, and simultaneously, earned her real estate license in 2023.

Mayfield focuses on residential properties in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Muskogee and their surrounding areas. Her significant time in the cosmetology industry helped her develop her communication and customer service skills.