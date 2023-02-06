Chinowth and Cohen Realtors recently announced the addition of Jennie Larkin to its Owasso office.

Larkin was born in Houston, Texas, but moved to Oklahoma City as a toddler and eventually to Tulsa, where she graduated from Jenks High School.

She attended Oklahoma State University, where she earned a bachelor of science degree and an additional degree in criminology from the University of Texas.

Larkin also received her real estate license in 2022 and is familiar with all of eastern Oklahoma as well as Stillwater. She is focused on residential sales.

Larkin’s career includes decades spent in corporate merchandising and sales, and she owns design businesses with her husband. Additionally, she has a background in renovations and construction.