Realtor moves and news: Ella Howells joins Chinowth & Cohen’s Owasso office

Ella Howells recently joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office.

Originally from Kansas City, Missouri, Howells relocated to Claremore last year. She attended the University of Northern Colorado as well as Missouri State University.

Before making the decision to enter the real estate field, Howells worked in sales for four years, where she led and trained the sales team for Orangetheory Fitness in Springfield, Missouri, and midtown Tulsa. She also managed the social media platforms, and wrote and published the monthly newsletter.

These experiences taught her attention to detail, processing contract information and multitasking skills that she brings to her real estate business today.

Howells is familiar with residential, land and commercial listings in Tulsa, Claremore, Inola, Owasso and Wagoner.