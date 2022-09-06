Realtor moves and news: Bianca Fuentes joins Chinowth & Cohen’s Owasso office

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors recently welcomed Bianca Fuentes to its Owasso office.
Fuentes was born and raised in Borger, Texas. A bilingual, Spanish-speaking, full-service agent, Fuentes is familiar with residential listings in Owasso, along with Tulsa, Bixby, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Sapulpa, and Broken Arrow, where she has lived for 10 years.
Before entering the real estate field, Fuentes worked as a branch manager for a loan company for seven years. In this position, she developed excellent customer service and communication skills, along with the ability to remain calm during stressful situations.
She brings these skills to her real estate clients today.