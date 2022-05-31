Realtor moves and news: Asheley Walters, LaTaja Rolle join Chinowth & Cohen’s Owasso office

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors announced that Asheley Walters and LaTaja Rolle joined the company’s Owasso office.

Asheley Walters

Walters was born in Tulsa and graduated from Glenpool High School before attending Tulsa Community College, where she received her associate’s degree in nursing.

Before entering the real estate field, Walters worked for eight years as a nurse at St. Francis with mothers and babies. She brings her caring, kind and compassionate attitude to her real estate clients today.

“I build relationships, keeping open communication throughout the entire process,” Walters said. “I am determined and competitive.”

A full-service agent, Walters is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Beggs, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Glenpool, Okmulgee, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa and Mounds, where she currently lives.

She is a member of National Association of Realtors, Oklahoma Association of Realtors and Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors.

LaTaja Rolle

Rolle was born in Arkansas, where she grew up and graduated from high school. She attended the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, where she received her associate of business administration and certificate of general studies.

Previously, Rolle worked as an office manager at an architectural design company that designs floor plans for residential steel homes, and as the service coordinator at Pella Windows & Doors.

In both of these jobs, she gained knowledge about the construction process for both residential and commercial real estate. She also developed communication and customer service skills, which she brings to her real estate clients today.

Rolle is a full-time agent and a member of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa, the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors, the Oklahoma Real Estate Commission, MLS and the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

