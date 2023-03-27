Abigail Olvera recently joined Chinowth & Cohen’s Owasso office.

Olvera was born in Oklahoma and graduated from Owasso High School. She holds an associate degree in business administration from Tulsa Community College.

It was at TCC where she learned the importance of attention to detail, time management, problem solving, communication skills and technological know-how to produce accelerated and concise business transactions.

Prior to attaining her real estate license, Olvera worked as a creative in the customer service industry.

She will focus on residential properties in Owasso, Tulsa and the surrounding area. However, she is equally familiar with suburbs like Collinsville, Jenks and Broken Arrow.

Additionally, she communicates in Spanish and welcomes working with a wide range of clientele.