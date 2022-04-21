Real Property Management Abound debuts in Owasso: ‘There’s a lot to offer here’

Real Property Management Abound celebrated its debut in Owasso this week.

Richard and Stacey Ziba, local owners of the national franchise, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber on Tuesday, April 19.

“We are very excited that you are investing in our community,” Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Levo Feary told the Zibas at Tuesday’s event. “The fact that you chose Owasso is pretty awesome … thank you for being here.”

RPM Abound is a property management company that specializes in single-family and small multi-family residences for individuals, investors and institutions throughout the country.

The organization offers full-service leasing, tenant screening and selection, comprehensive marketing and advertising, rent collection, regular inspections, maintenance, evictions, accounting and more.

The Zibas, who have established a longstanding career in property management and real estate, chose Owasso to headquarter their new franchise for its ongoing expansion and close-knit community.

“When we got here, we just fell in love with it … there’s a lot to offer here in Owasso,” Richard said. “Everything just feels great here.”

Stacey added, “Owasso is a perfect blend for us. Coming from the country but being in the city, it’s still a perfect country-city feel. We love it … it’s been a great blessing.”

The Zibas and their small team currently manage about 20 to 30 local properties. They said they’re excited to serve Owasso and the surrounding region.

“We’re bringing a sense of home to people who aren’t here,” Stacey said. “We are getting phone calls left and right of people’s stories, and their stories are they’re from another state and they really see investing here in Tulsa in general as such a profitable thing.”

Richard added, “We want to be a name in Owasso; that’s our goal in this business and being here. We want to be the local company.”

More information about Real Property Management Abound, located at 9500 N. 129th E. Ave., Ste. 230, can be found at rpmabound.com.

