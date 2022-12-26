 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Real estate moves and news: Owasson Abby Contreras joins Chinowth & Cohen’s south Tulsa office

Abby Contreras

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors recently welcomed Abby Contreras, of Owasso, to its south Tulsa office.

Contreras relocated from Florida to Tulsa at a young age. She graduated from Bishop Kelley High School and went on to receive her bachelor of science degree in nutrition from Oklahoma State University.

Before making the decision to enter the real estate field, Contreras held several jobs, working as a nanny, a bartender and as social media director for a recruiting company.

A full-service agent, she is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and its surrounding communities, including Owasso, where she currently lives.

Contreras brings many valuable skills to her real estate clients, including communication, customer service and knowledge of the latest internet marketing tools.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

