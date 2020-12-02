Reading Corner: Owasso Library’s top 10 picture books of 2020

At the end of every year, “Best Of” lists are published by popular literary journals, magazines and websites. The following list of picture book titles were all published in 2020 and appeared on several of the lists across the board, earning them a spot on the Owasso Library’s Top Ten Picture Books of 2020 list.
1. “I Am Every Good Thing” by Derrick Barnes: Illustrations and easy-to-read text pay homage to the strength, character and worth of a child.
2. “Honeybee: The Busy Life of Apis Mellifera” by Candace Fleming: Describes the lifecycle of the hard-working honeybee.
3. “Lift” by Minh Lê: Iris, who has always been the one to push the elevator button, is displeased when her little brother starts to do it before she gets chance, so she uses a discarded button to take her someplace else — anyplace else.
4. “We Are Water Protectors” by Carole Lindstrom: When a black snake threatens to destroy the earth, one young water protector takes a stand to defend the planet's water, in a tale inspired by the many indigenous-led conservation movements across North America.
5. “Evelyn Del Rey Is Moving Away” by Meg Medina: Evelyn Del Rey is Daniela's best friend. They do everything together and even live in twin apartments across the street from each other, The girls play amid the moving boxes until it's time to say goodbye, making promises to keep in touch, because they know that their friendship will always be special.
6. “The Old Truck” by Jarrett Pumphrey: On a small family farm, an old truck falls into disrepair and lies nearly forgotten, except by the family's daughter. The truck has been part of her daydreams as she grows up and develops strength and independence. As an industrious young woman, she pulls the rusted and overgrown vehicle from its almost-grave and restores it.
7. “You Matter” by Christian Robinson: Illustrations and easy-to-read text remind the reader that no matter what happens or how one feels, they matter.
8. “I Talk Like a River” by Jordan Scott: When a child has a "bad speech day" at school, his father gives him a new perspective on his stuttering.
9. “Blue House” by Phoebe Wahl: Both Leo and his father are angry and sad when their landlord says their old house will be torn down, but soon they find a way to make their new house feel like home.
10. “Nana Akua Goes to School” by Tricia Elam Walker: Zura is worried about how her classmates will react to her Ghanaian Nana's tattoos on Grandparents Day, but Nana finds a way to show how special and meaningful they are.
All these picture books are available as ebooks or print copies in the library’s catalog at tulsalibrary.org.
