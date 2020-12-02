Reading Corner: Owasso Library’s top 10 picture books of 2020

At the end of every year, “Best Of” lists are published by popular literary journals, magazines and websites. The following list of picture book titles were all published in 2020 and appeared on several of the lists across the board, earning them a spot on the Owasso Library’s Top Ten Picture Books of 2020 list.

1. “I Am Every Good Thing” by Derrick Barnes: Illustrations and easy-to-read text pay homage to the strength, character and worth of a child.

2. “Honeybee: The Busy Life of Apis Mellifera” by Candace Fleming: Describes the lifecycle of the hard-working honeybee.

3. “Lift” by Minh Lê: Iris, who has always been the one to push the elevator button, is displeased when her little brother starts to do it before she gets chance, so she uses a discarded button to take her someplace else — anyplace else.

4. “We Are Water Protectors” by Carole Lindstrom: When a black snake threatens to destroy the earth, one young water protector takes a stand to defend the planet's water, in a tale inspired by the many indigenous-led conservation movements across North America.