 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reading corner: Discover plant-based meal ideas at Owasso Library

Reading corner: Discover plant-based meal ideas at Owasso Library

{{featured_button_text}}
owasso library

Owasso Library, located at 103 W. Broadway St. Owasso Reporter file photo

Vegetarianism is growing in popularity for many reasons. Some people prefer to only eat plant-based products because of compassion for animals, some because of sustainability and some for budgetary reasons.

There are also numerous health benefits to vegetarianism, including lowered risk for heart disease, weight loss and cancer prevention.

The library has a large collection of new vegetarian cookbooks to help you find family-friendly, tasty, veggie-filled recipes:

• “Living Lively: 80 Plant-based Recipes to Activate your Power and Feed your Potential” by Haile Thomas

• “Love Is Served: Inspired Plant-based Recipes from Southern California” by Seizan Dreux Ellis

• “Ultimate Veg: Easy & Delicious Meals for Everyone” by Jamie Oliver

• “Family: New Vegetarian Comfort Food to Nourish Every Day” by Hetty McKinnon

• “Eat More Plants: Over 100 Anti-inflammatory, Plant-based Recipes for Vibrant Living” by Desiree Nielsen

• “Husbands That Cook: More Than 120 Irresistible Vegetarian Recipes and Tales from Our Tiny Kitchen” by Ryan Alvarez

• “Love & Lemons Every Day: More Than 100 Bright, Plant-forward Recipes for Every Meal” by Jeanine Donofrio

• “One-pot Vegetarian” by Sabrina Fauda-Rôle

• “Mostly Plants: 101 Delicious Flexitarian Recipes from the Pollan Family” by Tracy Pollan

You can also find vegetarian recipes from all over the world in the library database, A to Z World Food, at atozworldfood.com. Don’t have a library card? Apply online at tulsalibrary.org/get-a-library-card and start requesting books today.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News