Reading corner: Discover plant-based meal ideas at Owasso Library

Vegetarianism is growing in popularity for many reasons. Some people prefer to only eat plant-based products because of compassion for animals, some because of sustainability and some for budgetary reasons.

There are also numerous health benefits to vegetarianism, including lowered risk for heart disease, weight loss and cancer prevention.

The library has a large collection of new vegetarian cookbooks to help you find family-friendly, tasty, veggie-filled recipes:

• “Living Lively: 80 Plant-based Recipes to Activate your Power and Feed your Potential” by Haile Thomas

• “Love Is Served: Inspired Plant-based Recipes from Southern California” by Seizan Dreux Ellis

• “Ultimate Veg: Easy & Delicious Meals for Everyone” by Jamie Oliver

• “Family: New Vegetarian Comfort Food to Nourish Every Day” by Hetty McKinnon

• “Eat More Plants: Over 100 Anti-inflammatory, Plant-based Recipes for Vibrant Living” by Desiree Nielsen

• “Husbands That Cook: More Than 120 Irresistible Vegetarian Recipes and Tales from Our Tiny Kitchen” by Ryan Alvarez