RCSO reports string of vehicle burglaries near Owasso over Christmas holiday

The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office reported a string of vehicle burglaries near Owasso over the Christmas holiday.

The break-ins occurred in the area of 76th Street and 193rd East Avenue next to the Stone Canyon development, RCSO reports.

Sheriff Scott Walton said his department was made aware of five separate burglaries in a concentrated region on Christmas Eve, likely all committed by the same suspect(s).

“We expect a spike in those (crimes) around the holidays, but this exceeded what we expected,” Walton said. “This was the work of a couple of individuals that stayed focused in an area.”

Several items were stolen from both locked and unlocked cars, he said, including a number of personal items like wallets and IDs as well as a few firearms.

RCSO is continuing to investigate the burglaries, and has made progress on some new leads thanks in part to the help of local citizens.

“We’ve had excellent cooperation with residents, sharing their videos with us,” he said. “I do believe we’re going to see somebody in handcuffs here soon.”

Homeowners are encouraged to call the Rogers County tip line at 918-341-3620 with any addition information regarding this case.

