RCB Bank employees donate Christmas presents to 2 Owasso families
RCB Bank employees donate Christmas presents to 2 Owasso families

Christmas brought more cheer to some local residents this year.

The employees at Owasso’s two RCB Bank locations, along with staff from the bank’s mortgage department, adopted two families in need to ensure they experienced an uplifting holiday season.

RCB members delivered the families several presents and contributed enough money to give them three $100 gift certificates for their children.

“The support that our staff showed was amazing,” RCB Market President Skip Mefford said.

Employees of RCB, a charter member of Owasso AMBUCS, also came together in November to gift a tricycle to a regular customer, Jimmy Johnson, who travels to and from local food banks where he regularly volunteers.

