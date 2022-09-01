Pure Image Barbershop opens in Collinsville: ‘We want everybody walking out the door looking good’

Mike Sorrell regularly visits downtown Collinsville for a fresh haircut, and this week was no exception.

His parlor of choice, Pure Image Barbershop, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Collinsville Chamber on Tuesday, and he happened to show up for the celebration.

“A quality haircut in a timely manner, availability, the atmosphere of the place, that’s what it’s all about,” Sorrell said of the newly opened salon.

Pure Image, formerly Rustic Barbour located at 1001 1/2 W. Main St., opened in June under new owners, Brandon and Christy Thompson, who brought the business from their hometown of Bartlesville, where they have operated the since 2012.

“I was like, ‘Well, I like Collinsville … it’s a small town and I can see it grow, and it’s people-friendly,’” Brandon said. “Barbering is a dying art and it’s something I want to bring back into the community.”

Christy added, “I really love the Collinsville people. We really like this Main Street, we really love the location, and I just thought it was a good opportunity for Brandon not to pass up.”

Pure Image offers a variety of products and services for locals looking for everything from a full haircut or shampoo to a slight fade or beard trim.

The parlor, which retained its original architecture, incorporates elements like live edge wood and corrugated metal to round out their experience.

What’s more, the salon goes above and beyond to honor the men and women of the U.S. armed forces, with American flags and pictures of local veterans and their families displayed across its walls.

“You guys have an awesome space,” Collinsville Breann Audet told the Thompsons at Tuesday’s ceremony. “We just want to say congratulations, welcome to Collinsville; we’re excited for you.”

Brandon, who leads a team of four at his new Collinsville site, said he’s excited to start giving back to the community.

“Our slogan is, ‘Image is Everything,’” he said. “We want everybody walking out the door looking good. I just want them to be satisfied with their haircut … and be a walking billboard for us.”

More information about Pure Image Barbershop can be found on its Facebook page.