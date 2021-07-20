 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pryor woman killed in car accident near Owasso Tuesday morning
0 Comments

Pryor woman killed in car accident near Owasso Tuesday morning

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ambulance

A Pryor woman was killed in a car accident near Owasso Tuesday morning.

Around 8:25 a.m., emergency crews responded to a fatality collision on US-75 northbound at the intersection of 96th St North, about three miles west of Owasso, according to the accident report.

It states that two women — Tammy Peacock, 49, of Pryor, and Russell Farar, 46, of Wagoner — were involved in a crash that claimed Peacock’s life and hospitalized Farar.

Peacock succumbed to head, arm and leg, and trunk internal and external injuries enroute to a local hospital, while Farar was admitted for observation with trunk internal injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News