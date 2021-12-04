Pros and cons of real vs. fake Christmas trees

Each year, the end of November and beginning of December mark the time when Christmas trees — both real and artificial — reach their highest level of demand.
In 2018, over 95 million U.S. households celebrated Christmas by displaying a Christmas tree in their homes, and of those 95 million, 82 percent were artificial trees, while almost 18 percent were real, according to the American Christmas Tree Association.
These statistics beg the question: What are the pros and cons of real and artificial Christmas trees, and why are some people more drawn to one type over another?
Real trees: Pros
Perhaps the biggest appeal of purchasing a real Christmas tree for the holiday season is the keeping of a family-friendly tradition, said Bill Jacobs, owner of the Owasso Christmas Tree and Berry Farm.
“It’s a great family experience,” Jacobs said. “We have a hayride that goes around the farm that picks up customers, takes them out and then brings them back with their tree. We serve free hot cider and candy canes for the kids, and we have a little gift shop as well. People come to our farm and are happy and excited — you can see the smiles on kids’ faces, and the anticipation they have of going home and decorating the tree.”
Having a real Christmas tree, like Noble Fir or Virginia Pine trees, creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere in your home, Jacobs said.
“There’s something about a real tree that’s more satisfying — there’s nothing like sitting by the fireplace and having the aroma of a real tree in your home — there’s really no comparison,” Jacobs said.
Crucially, purchasing a real Christmas tree is much more environmentally friendly than purchasing an artificial tree, Jacobs said.
“A real tree is a renewable resource,” Jacobs said. “If you took a tree and threw it out in the yard, within a year it will biodegrade back into the soil and become a part of the earth again. So, we invite people to bring their tree back to us and leave it in the parking lot. Fishermen will come by and pick them up and take them to their lake to use for fish habitats — they’ll haul them off in truckloads and we’ll probably recycle about 500 or 1,000 trees. Many trees will be replanted each spring, too. (The trees) also produce oxygen, absorb carbon dioxide and prevent soil erosion.”
Many other businesses that sell real Christmas trees recycle old trees for a variety of different purposes.
“We encourage customers to return their trees to us,” said Paul James, marketing manager at Southwood Landscape and Garden Center. “We use a chipper to convert them to mulch, which we use throughout the nursery.”
When you or your family purchase a real Christmas tree, you are supporting a local business, Jacobs said. Many of the employees at Owasso Tree and Berry Farm are high school-aged students from Owasso High School, Rejoice Christian and Collinsville High School.
“We’re extremely excited to be part of five or six thousand family Christmases in their homes,” Jacobs said. “And we enjoy the experience of meeting them, visiting with them and helping them find the tree that they need.”
Real trees: Cons
A simple consequence of buying a real Christmas tree is the cost of buying a new tree every year. The average real Christmas tree may cost $80 or more, which may be an unnecessary expense for some in the midst of the already-expensive holiday season, according to Consumer Reports.
“The cost of buying a brand new tree every year can really add up,” said Candace Hull, owner of S & O Design. “For a lot of people, it may not make sense to spend money on a new tree every year.”
Additionally, some real Christmas trees may carry small amounts of mold, which are then exacerbated by central heating, causing an increased amount of mold spores in the air. This increase in spores may induce an allergic reaction, with symptoms including coughing, wheezing, sneezing, watery eyes and more, according to the University of Georgia College of Agricultural & Environmental Sciences.
Once a real Christmas tree is purchased, it requires a certain amount of upkeep and maintenance that may prove tedious to some.
“Once you buy a tree, we suggest you take the tree home and put it in water within two hours and do not let it go dry,” Jacobs said. “A tree with a four-inch trunk can consume up to a gallon of water a day, so you need to make sure you’re keeping fresh water on the tree all the time.”
“Keep the tree away from drafts and heating vents,” James said. “And make sure the reservoir never, ever runs out of water.”
Artificial trees: Pros
What’s appealing about artificial trees to many people is the fact that they will only have to purchase their tree once, Hull said.
“Once you buy an artificial tree for your family, it can last 10 or 15 years,” Hull said. “It’s a good investment to make.”
Because artificial trees aren’t living plants, they are much lower maintenance than real Christmas trees. Once purchased, the trees can be displayed in essentially any area of the home where there’s an outlet, without worrying about if the tree will overheat or dry out, Hull said.
“The best thing about the artificial trees is how convenient they are,” Hull said. “I use artificial trees for almost all of my interior decorating clients.”
Stringing garland or hanging ornaments on artificial Christmas trees is a much more hassle-free process because the branches bend easily and you don’t have to worry about needles falling off or poking you, Hull said. Moreover, artificial Christmas trees come in a larger variety of heights and virtually every color imaginable, from pink to white to rainbow.
“When I’m decorating a home for Christmas, artificial trees are just so much easier to work with,” Hull said. “I can bend the branches pretty much any direction I need to without worrying about damaging the tree. I find that they work best for a lot of people.”
When the holiday season finally wraps up, artificial trees are much easier to store. Most people place their trees back in their original box or wrap them in trash bags, without the added task of disposing of them or recycling them like they would a real tree, Hull said.
Artificial Christmas trees are also more widely available, Hull said. They are available in virtually every big box store, including At Home, Hobby Lobby, Walmart and more. Also available for purchase are products like Scentsicles, which provide artificial Christmas trees with an authentic woodsy smell.
Artificial trees: Cons
A real consequence of buying artificial Christmas trees is the negative impact the purchase will have on the environment, Jacobs and James said.
“A fake tree is made of plastic, which comes from oil — a non-renewable resource,” Jacobs said. “Once you buy that tree, it will be here for an eternity. If you take it to the dump, it won’t biodegrade — it will always be here. And if we burn it, it will emit poisonous gases from the smoke from the plastic.”
“Artificial trees can last for years, but when disposed of they remain in landfills for decades,” James said.
What’s more, most artificial trees are not made on U.S. soil. Many artificial trees are created in China and may contain harmful chemicals like polyvinyl chloride, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.
No matter what kind of Christmas tree you choose to use this holiday season, it’s safe to say that both real and artificial trees are an essential part of Christmas celebrations and aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.