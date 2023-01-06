Proposal would lift two-year cap for lawmakers to return to teaching in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — When J.J. Dossett lost his November bid for reelection to the Senate, he wanted to return to teaching.

But a state law put a two-year waiting period in place before Dossett, a Democrat from Owasso, could go back to the classroom.

Oklahoma law prohibits a member of the Legislature from having a contract with the state before two years after leaving office.

Senate Joint Resolution 4, by Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, says that section of law shall not prohibit a member from being employed as a public school teacher after completing the legislative term.

State agencies have gotten around the prohibition in other situations by using federal money or other funding to pay a former lawmaker’s salary.

The anti-conflict of interest measure is designed to prevent scenarios where lawmakers vote to approve funding for a state program or entity and then leave office and take a job with that program or entity.

SJR 4 would put the issue on the ballot as a potential constitutional amendment. The measure would not require the governor’s signature if it secures legislative approval to go to state voters.

Dossett called the prohibition “ridiculous.”

He said a lot of school districts have contacted him about teaching. He said teachers should be excluded from the anti-conflict of interest law, pointing out that the state has a shortage of qualified teachers.

“It is not like people are going to cash in on fat teacher raises by leaving the Legislature to go back to teaching,” said Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, a former teacher.

Hicks said the measure has been filed before but failed to secure approval.

Hicks, like Dossett and Waldron, is a former teacher.

“Knowing the teaching shortage continues to grow and as folks leave the Capitol, I feel like it (the proposed exemption) is good policy,” Hicks said.

But this measure has some support from members of both major parties. Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, also a former teacher, supports the measure.

He plans to return to the classroom when he leaves the Oklahoma Legislature.

“To be forced to take a two-year break on a profession I love seems a little bit unfair,” Bullard said.

