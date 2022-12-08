Project Santa: Owasso Snake-breeding couple down but not out after year of health, financial struggles

From the moment he first saw Rhonda McGinley’s social media profile, one thing was obvious to Philip Sutton:

She was just as into snakes as he was.

“Her profile picture was of a ball python, just like my profile picture was,” Sutton recalled. “So I started talking to her.”

They “hit it off,” he added. And as his relationship with McGinley grew, moving from online to in person, so did the passion they shared for reptiles.

The couple went on to breed and raise snakes together. “At the peak we had over 100,” Sutton said.

But after a year of financial and health struggles, the snakes are among many of their possessions the Owasso couple has had to say goodbye to.

“We’ve had to sell a lot of our things every month just to make ends meet,” Sutton said. “We held on to our most prized snakes but eventually had to sell those, too.”

Sutton and McGinley, who share their home with Sutton’s 17-year-old son, Damien, have had their ups and downs over the years, he said. But 2022 has been the most difficult by far.

It began last year with an unexpected downturn in McGinley’s health.

McGinley, who worked full time for a hotel, began experiencing seizures and frequent losses of consciousness.

“It could be related to COVID, which we had that summer (of 2021), but doctors don’t know for sure,” she said.

The worst blow came in January: While trying to get up one morning, McGinley passed out and fell, hitting her head on a bedside curio cabinet.

The damage from the impact left her blind in her right eye.

“My vision could not be saved,” she said, adding doctors advised her the eye should be removed as it could cause infection in the left eye. “So they just took it.”

Adjusting to life with one eye has been difficult, McGinley said.

“It affects everything,” she said. “You think you see things that aren’t there. You don’t have your depth perception. Everything’s totally different.”

McGinley is now on medication that has helped control the seizures. But she still passes out, and more tests are needed to determine the cause.

As a way to better understand what McGinley was going through, Sutton put on an eye patch one day.

“It’s hard to get around for just an hour, let alone all the time,” he said. “It’s crazy to imagine how much you lose with just one eye.”

Living day to day

Formerly a roofer, Sutton was already unable to work since a fall that injured his back and required surgery.

But with his disability benefits and McGinley’s job, they’d always been able to manage, he said.

Now, with McGinley unable to work, that’s no longer the case.

“We’re struggling just to get by day to day now,” Sutton said.

McGinley has applied for disability benefits but so far has not been approved.

In the meantime, the couple is forced to look to other ways to raise money, including borrowing from family members and selling off their possessions.

Sutton said: “We sold our whole snake collection. We sold our kayaks. We had to give up her car. Basically, we sell stuff every month just to pay the electric and other bills.”

The Salvation Army was able to help them during an especially desperate time, he said.

“Without them, we’d have been lost really,” Sutton said. “The month they came in and helped was such a blessing for us. We weren’t gonna make it.”

Despite their recent luck, Sutton is confident the family will turn it around.

That includes, eventually, being in a position to resume raising snakes, he said.

“It’s something we love, and it’s what brought us together,” said Sutton, who’s been with McGinley for 15 years.

“We’ll get through this,” he added. “It’s hard right now, but we’ll get back on our feet eventually.”