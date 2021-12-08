Project Santa: For Owasso father, family, adjusting to life after work accident 'extremely hard'

Priority No. 1, she said, is keeping up with the car payments.

The family has one vehicle, Thomas said, and “it’s really essential that we keep it.”

Other bills are also piling up.

However, if they can hold on for a few more weeks, at least some help is in sight.

Hopkins has inherited a place in Skiatook, where the family hopes to move soon.

It won’t solve all their problems, Thomas said, but it will be a relief to not have to worry about rent.

‘Never going to be the same’

Hopkins’ left arm still has a long way to go.

A metal plate was installed in his shattered elbow, and he is currently undergoing physical therapy.

But he still has his right arm. And that’s good, because it allows him to hold his 7-week-old son.

Thomas was 31 weeks pregnant when her husband fell. She delivered Oct. 16.

Baby Logan is healthy and happy, and the couple are grateful for that, Thomas said.