Pro Care Innovations, offering geriatric preventative care, opens in Owasso

A new medical clinic recently opened in Owasso.
Pro Care Innovations, located at 8551 N. 125th E. Ave., hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Feb. 26.
The telemedicine company, based out of Fort Smith, Arkansas, provides preventive care to geriatric patients in need.
Pro Care offers affordable services, including chronic care management, remote monitoring and annual wellness visits, by collaborating with various providers to generate new revenue for their patients’ treatment.
“It’s a service that Medicare reimburses the client for,” Grant Morris, cofounder of the clinic, said at Friday’s gathering. “It’s a huge need in the geriatric world to help close the gaps in care to prevent catastrophic events from happening to those patients.”
The company started about four years ago and opened its Owasso location — its second site outside of Fort Smith — at the beginning of 2021 after relocating from Tulsa.
“We love the Owasso area … it’s where I live,” Morris said. “The second that we found this building … we knew we wanted to move our business here, so we started making plans to do that.”
Pro Care has gone from logging about 300 visits in its first month in 2016 to around 15,000 in January of this year, treating everything from asthma and cardiovascular disease to diabetes and osteoporosis.
Morris said he anticipates bringing 25 to 30 new jobs to Owasso this year through the new venture.
“That’s so important, because we need to keep adding that workforce in our city,” Owasso Chamber President Gary Akin told Morris during the ceremony, “so thank you for investing, being here, living here.”
More information about Pro Care Innovations can be found at procareinnovations.com.