Pro Care Innovations, offering geriatric preventative care, opens in Owasso

A new medical clinic recently opened in Owasso.

Pro Care Innovations, located at 8551 N. 125th E. Ave., hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Feb. 26.

The telemedicine company, based out of Fort Smith, Arkansas, provides preventive care to geriatric patients in need.

Pro Care offers affordable services, including chronic care management, remote monitoring and annual wellness visits, by collaborating with various providers to generate new revenue for their patients’ treatment.

“It’s a service that Medicare reimburses the client for,” Grant Morris, cofounder of the clinic, said at Friday’s gathering. “It’s a huge need in the geriatric world to help close the gaps in care to prevent catastrophic events from happening to those patients.”

The company started about four years ago and opened its Owasso location — its second site outside of Fort Smith — at the beginning of 2021 after relocating from Tulsa.

“We love the Owasso area … it’s where I live,” Morris said. “The second that we found this building … we knew we wanted to move our business here, so we started making plans to do that.”