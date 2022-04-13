Pride of Owasso sweeps State Concert Contest with Superior ratings

The Pride of Owasso recently took home top honors at the State Concert Contest.

Owasso’s Concert Band, Symphonic Band 1 and Symphonic Band 2 groups each received Superior ratings from all six judges, and earned the OSSAA Sweepstakes Award, at the competition.

“It is very difficult to receive Superior ratings from every judge,” said Chris Harris, director of bands for Owasso Public Schools. “Of all of the school districts represented at the contest, only Owasso achieved this with every band that competed.”

OPS, in a Facebook post, added, “Way to go!! #RamPride.”

Around 200 performing arts students took part in the concert, which was held at the Owasso High School Mary Glass Performing Arts Center on April 12.

Gary Hill with Arizona State University served as the clinician for Owasso’s Concert Band and Symphonic Band 1, and Daniel Belongia with Arkansas Tech University served as the clinician for Owasso’s Symphonic Band 2.

The Pride of Owasso’s Wind Ensemble, whose clinician was also Belongia, will perform at Jenks High School on Friday.

