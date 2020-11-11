Pride of Owasso honors composer’s grandfathers who both served in WWII with patriotic performance

Patriotism was on full display this week inside Owasso High School’s Mary Glass Performing Arts Center.
The Pride of Owasso took to the stage Wednesday morning to perform a special tribute for the men and women of the military on Veterans Day.
One of the songs the band students played, however, didn’t carry an ordinary tune.
They performed an unpublished piece called “A Hero’s Anthem,” composed by Rich Mohrmann of Nashua, New Hampshire, who wrote the song nearly 20 years ago for his grandfathers who both served in WWII.
Owasso Band Director Chris Harris, who met Mohrmann on the road several months back, heard the composer’s unique score at the time and brought it back for his students to learn leading up to the month of November.
“As Veterans Day got closer and closer, I decided to go ahead and pass it out to the band and see what it sounded like,” Harris said. “It just came to life instantly.”
Harris got the idea to record the Owasso band’s performance of the song live on Zoom, and send it to Mohrmann in honor of his grandfathers, Seaman First Class Nicholas Diehl and the late Cpl. Richard D. Mohrmann.
Around 50 students from the wind ensemble — made up of musical instruments from the woodwind, brass and percussion families — gathered in the PAC on Wednesday to participate in the performance.
“It was very meaningful to be part of something that allows us to reflect on someone like (Rich’s) grandfather and everything he went through,” said senior Anthony Cammuso, who played the tuba.
Senior Susan Nelson, who played the clarinet, added, “It meant a lot to be able to play a piece for the person it was written for. We have a really cool tradition of honoring veterans at Owasso High School.”
Mohrmann said hearing students like Cammuso and Nelson play the new rendition of his original song left him emotional, especially in light of the renewed sound they brought to the score.
“One of the things that’s nice about music,” Mohrmann said, “(the band students) are able to take and bring to the plate their own creative work and their own interpretations to make it almost like a living piece of music.
“It was beautiful to listen to. They did a fantastic job. To be able to look at a piece that I wrote when I was still basically a kid and hear it … live, it’s more than I could have ever dreamed for this.”
Harris said he’s proud of his students’ ongoing efforts on stage, and the passion they bring to each musical note, particularly as it relates to veterans appreciation.
“The importance of our students recognizing the military, and learning how to serve from people who have served, is a big part of what we do in our band program, and it’s just part of our DNA,” Harris said.
