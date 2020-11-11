Pride of Owasso honors composer’s grandfathers who both served in WWII with patriotic performance

“It was very meaningful to be part of something that allows us to reflect on someone like (Rich’s) grandfather and everything he went through,” said senior Anthony Cammuso, who played the tuba.

Senior Susan Nelson, who played the clarinet, added, “It meant a lot to be able to play a piece for the person it was written for. We have a really cool tradition of honoring veterans at Owasso High School.”

Mohrmann said hearing students like Cammuso and Nelson play the new rendition of his original song left him emotional, especially in light of the renewed sound they brought to the score.

“One of the things that’s nice about music,” Mohrmann said, “(the band students) are able to take and bring to the plate their own creative work and their own interpretations to make it almost like a living piece of music.

“It was beautiful to listen to. They did a fantastic job. To be able to look at a piece that I wrote when I was still basically a kid and hear it … live, it’s more than I could have ever dreamed for this.”

Harris said he’s proud of his students’ ongoing efforts on stage, and the passion they bring to each musical note, particularly as it relates to veterans appreciation.

“The importance of our students recognizing the military, and learning how to serve from people who have served, is a big part of what we do in our band program, and it’s just part of our DNA,” Harris said.

