Pride of Owasso hires Tyler Simmons as district-wide percussion specialist

tyler simmons

Simmons

 Courtesy photo

The Pride of Owasso announced the hiring of Tyler Simmons as the district-wide percussion specialist.

Simmons will coordinate and instruct all aspects of percussion activities for grades 6-12.

Simmons recently completed his seventh year at Collinsville High School, where he served as the percussion coordinator, seventh grade band director and middle school jazz band director. He has also served in various roles with Resistance Indoor Percussion, most notably as the Front Ensemble caption head.

Simmons is a graduate of Owasso High School, where he was a member of the Owasso Drum Line, Steel Band and Percussion Ensemble. After graduating, he attended the University of Arkansas, where he received a Bachelor of Music Education. While at Arkansas, Simmons performed with the Razorback Marching Band, Percussion Ensemble, Steel Band and Wind Symphony.

Additionally, he served as a member of River Valley Independent, Revolution Drum and Bugle Corps, the Blue Stars and The Holy Name Cadets (now The Cadets), winning the Fred Sanford Award for High Percussion at DCI Finals as a member of the front ensemble.

