Preserving a local landmark: Century-old Owasso home to be converted into living history museum

A longstanding piece of Owasso’s history is being restored thanks to a local woman’s vision to see it live on as a landmark in the local community.
Kathleen Morrow is making efforts to memorialize her grandfather’s historic homestead, Morrow Home Place, and transform it into a public museum showcasing the property and its many antique remnants.
“We want to preserve and protect everything that’s here,” Morrow said. “The point is to bring the house to a somewhat reasonable standard so that it’s stable enough so that visitors can come through.”
The century-old site, located between E. 116th St N. and N. 129th E. Ave., is situated on the lands of the historic Morrow Farm about 100 yards from one of Tulsa County’s busiest highways, and was recently designated as an Oklahoma Centennial Ranch.
Morrow’s efforts to renovate the small white farmhouse, estimated to date back to 1905, came from a passion to offer area students at Owasso’s Morrow Elementary School to the south and Collinsville’s Herald and Upper Elementary schools to the north, for example, a place to learn about a piece of their hometown’s history.
“I’d really like for them to be able to come and feel what our home was like,” Morrow said. “We have a lot of original things that we can put back so that when the children walk through … if another generation can feel how an old house felt, then I’ve done my job.”
Many of the items, like old newspapers, have been passed down from her grandmother, Lucille Ellingwood Morrow, who was a well-known columnist for more than 30 years. Other artifacts, such as furniture, old family portraits and books, including a Bible from the 1890s that Morrow recently found amid the rubble, are abundant across the 4-acre ranch.
“Between the pictures we have from the ‘40s and ‘50s, and the columns we have and my memory, I can pretty much reestablish this house just as it looked during World War II,” Morrow said. “You can take this house away; I’ve still got the memories. But what I hope is it will mean something to somebody else.”
Morrow’s refurbished property will also pay homage to her family’s original pig and sheep farm along with their large, well-known cattle and dairy operation that bottled and delivered milk across Tulsa County — the foundations of which still stand today.
As crews overhaul her family homestead over the next several months, Morrow will focus on collecting and organizing different artifacts and planning educational activities for the looming “living history” museum geared toward children and teens of all ages.
She currently drives up from Dallas periodically to work on the property, which she hopes will serve as inspiration for others once its restored doors are open to the public.
“If we make another family walk through this house and realize that their family has a story, and they go home and preserve it, we’ve accomplished our purpose,” she said. “It needs to go to another generation.”
Morrow expects that construction on the home will be completed sometime early next year. More information about Morrow Home Place can be found at morrowhomeplace.com.