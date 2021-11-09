Preserving a local landmark: Century-old Owasso home to be converted into living history museum

Many of the items, like old newspapers, have been passed down from her grandmother, Lucille Ellingwood Morrow, who was a well-known columnist for more than 30 years. Other artifacts, such as furniture, old family portraits and books, including a Bible from the 1890s that Morrow recently found amid the rubble, are abundant across the 4-acre ranch.

“Between the pictures we have from the ‘40s and ‘50s, and the columns we have and my memory, I can pretty much reestablish this house just as it looked during World War II,” Morrow said. “You can take this house away; I’ve still got the memories. But what I hope is it will mean something to somebody else.”

Morrow’s refurbished property will also pay homage to her family’s original pig and sheep farm along with their large, well-known cattle and dairy operation that bottled and delivered milk across Tulsa County — the foundations of which still stand today.

As crews overhaul her family homestead over the next several months, Morrow will focus on collecting and organizing different artifacts and planning educational activities for the looming “living history” museum geared toward children and teens of all ages.