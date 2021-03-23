Power and performance: OHS athletes benefit from Wellness Center’s newly renovated weight room

Michael Jamerson attributes his stamina on the football field to his time at the gym.

“It’s making me get stronger than what I am now,” said Jamerson, a junior defensive tackle for Ram football. “It’s pushing us to get stronger and better.”

Jamerson’s workout routines are rigorously spent alongside his fellow teammates, like sophomore nose guard Tyler Rich, in the newly renovated weight room on the first floor of Owasso High School’s Wellness Center (see photo gallery).

“I just like how there’s new equipment,” said Rich, who enjoys doing squats. “We’re able to do new lifts and make new muscles.”

Jamerson and Rich are able to make the most of their workout routines thanks a major overhaul to the facility, completed at the beginning of the year as part of an $11.3 million bond issue that local voters passed in Feb. 2020.

The refurbished weight room received about $600,000 in upgrades, which brought in new flooring, weight racks and lift stations for student athletes to use before and after their time competing on the field.