Power and performance: OHS athletes benefit from Wellness Center’s newly renovated weight room

Michael Jamerson attributes his stamina on the football field to his time at the gym.
“It’s making me get stronger than what I am now,” said Jamerson, a junior defensive tackle for Ram football. “It’s pushing us to get stronger and better.”
Jamerson’s workout routines are rigorously spent alongside his fellow teammates, like sophomore nose guard Tyler Rich, in the newly renovated weight room on the first floor of Owasso High School’s Wellness Center (see photo gallery).
“I just like how there’s new equipment,” said Rich, who enjoys doing squats. “We’re able to do new lifts and make new muscles.”
Jamerson and Rich are able to make the most of their workout routines thanks a major overhaul to the facility, completed at the beginning of the year as part of an $11.3 million bond issue that local voters passed in Feb. 2020.
The refurbished weight room received about $600,000 in upgrades, which brought in new flooring, weight racks and lift stations for student athletes to use before and after their time competing on the field.
“We basically wanted to do this because we wanted every sport at Owasso involved in strength and conditioning; with the old facility, we really couldn’t do that,” said Jordan Johnson, director of strength and conditioning for the district.
The complex formerly housed only about 20 workout stations to accommodate hundreds of student athletes involved in all 17 sports — a confined space that proved to be problematic, Johnson said. Now, the expanded area plays host to 40 racks, along with a variety of other amentities.
Students like junior linebacker Brody Dorris get to use the upgraded dumbbells, jammer arms, pendulum attachments and more to engage in different presses, chin-ups and assisted jumps, along with other activities like plyometrics, throughout the week.
“It’s fun; I get to try out new things and lift big weights,” said Dorris, whose favorite workout at the bench keeps him coming back “because I need to push myself and I’m good at it.”
Johnson’s focus going forward is immersion coaching through a unified strength program that accommodates each sport in Owasso with a time slot for its respective training.
“Really it allows us to develop the athletes year-round instead of just in the summer, and they’re able to workout in-season, pre-season, off-season,” Johnson said, “and that just decreases the risk of injury and allows them to get bigger, faster and stronger.”
The district’s latest upgrades to OHS’ Wellness Center give Johnson and the school’s other athletic staff an opportunity to provide students with better injury prevention, performance enhancement and longtime accountability.
“It’s been awesome,” Johnson said. “To me, with the facility being able to service every sport has been really rewarding for me, because not a lot of schools can do that … Our stuff is better than some colleges have … it’s just been great.”