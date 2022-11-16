Portion of U.S. 75 near Owasso dedicated for OHP captain killed in plane crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol this week dedicated a portion of U.S. 75 in Tulsa County to one of its fallen troopers.

The 2.1-mile stretch of highway, from 106th Street North to 126th Street North just west of Owasso, was officially renamed the OHP Captain Larry Jackson Memorial Highway on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Jackson served as a pilot for OHP out of Airman Acres in his hometown of Collinsville for almost 20 years. He held extensive flying experience with both fixed-wing planes and helicopters.

The local aviator died in a plane crash at the age of 49 while flying in a friend’s aircraft on Sept. 28, 2008. The pilot, Harvey Hazelwood, 55, also died after the twin-engine Cessna 320 came down in a field near 116th Street North and Sheridan Road.

Jackson’s friends and family attended a special ceremony at Owasso City Hall on Tuesday to recognize the fallen captain, and later visited the memorial site to unveil his namesake road sign.

“It’s a great honor,” Larry’s wife, Judy Jackson, said of the new landmark, which she hopes will remind passersby, “just to know that he was a very special person and he deserves this.”

Judy’s brother and Owasso City Councilor Bill Bush added, “He (Larry) passed away doing what he loved doing: flying an airplane. That stretch was where he lived to where he died.”

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety designated the OHP Captain Larry Jackson Memorial Highway more than two years after Sen J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, introduced legislation to carry out the name change.

Dossett co-authored the omnibus HB 4105 with Rep. Mark Vancuren in February 2020, which was signed into law in May 2022.

“Larry Jackson was not only a pillar in his profession and with his family, he was someone I personally looked up to as a servant to his state and his country,” Dossett said in a letter. “I was more than happy to help name the stretch of Highway 75 … after him to honor his legacy as an ideal example of a public servant.”

Jackson’s close community ties stemmed from his longstanding stint at OHP in addition to his service at the Chelsea Police Department and Edmond Police Department as well as the Army Reserve as a military police officer.

OHP Lt. Mark Warren and Cpt. George Brown, for example, worked closely with Jackson over the years and paid tribute to his memory at this week’s ceremony.

“I think about him all the time … he was one of my best friends,” Warren said. “This (the name change) would make him really smile … he’d be real proud of this.”

Brown added, “He as more than just a partner to us; he was a mentor, stable, steady, always offered great advice. It was a pleasure and an honor to work around Larry, and he’s sorely missed.”

Thousands of drivers along the busy U.S. 75 corridor will now observe Jackson’s large nameplate, which, for Bush, serves as a testament to his late brother-in-law’s lasting legacy.

“What I appreciated was his kindness, his selflessness, thoughtfulness, always putting others before himself,” Bush said. “I appreciated how he loved and adored my sister — easily one of the best things that ever happened to her.”

Last November, a four-mile stretch of Oklahoma 20 between Owasso and Claremore was also dedicated to Tech. Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts, a 28-year-old Oklahoma Air National Guardsman from Owasso who was killed while deployed overseas in March 2020.