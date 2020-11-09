Political notebook: Public hearings on legislative, congressional redistricting scheduled in Owasso, Tulsa

Public hearings on legislative redistricting are scheduled for Owasso and south Tulsa in the coming months.
On Jan. 28, a Senate hearing will be held at 6 p.m. in the Sycamore Room of the Tulsa Technology Center’s Owasso campus, 10800 N. 137th East Ave.
Additionally, a House of Representatives redistricting meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., Dec. 10, at the Tulsa Technology Center-Riverside Campus Auditorium, 801 E. 91st St., Tulsa.
The meetings are part of a series across the state to take public input and explain the process for redrawing Oklahoma’s legislative districts using data from the 2020 U.S. Census.
Other Senate meetings: 6 p.m., Dec. 8, Pontotoc Technology Center, Seminar Center, Ada; 6 p.m., Dec. 10, Grady County Fairgrounds, Community Building, Chickasha; 6 p.m., Dec, 17, Northeast Technology Center, Pryor campus; 1:30 p.m., Jan. 6, Oklahoma State Capitol, Room 535, Oklahoma City; 6 p.m., Jan. 12, Durant High School Auditorium, Durant; 6 p.m., Jan. 14, The Summit Conference Center, Ponca City; 6 p.m., Jan. 19: 6 p.m., Frisco Conference Center, Clinton; 6 p.m., Jan. 21: 6 p.m., Autry Technology Center, Lectorium, Enid.
Other House meetings: 5:30 p.m., Dec. 9, Oklahoma State Capitol, Room 206, Oklahoma City; 6:30 p.m., Dec. 16., JI Stipe Center, McAlester; 6:30 p.m., Jan. 5, Bill Coben Community Center, Lane; 5:30 p.m., Jan. 6, Route 66 Interpretive Center, Chandler; 7 p.m., Jan. 7, Northeastern State University, Webb Auditorium, Tahlequah; 7 p.m., Jan. 11, Comanche County Farm Bureau, Lawton; 6 p.m., Jan. 12, Southern Technology Center, Ardmore; 6 p.m., Jan. 13, High Plains Technology Center, Woodward.
