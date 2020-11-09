Political notebook: Public hearings on legislative, congressional redistricting scheduled in Owasso, Tulsa

Saint Francis CEO Jake Henry Jr. said Oklahoma has always had a shortage of doctors and nurses, especially in rural areas, even before the pandemic.

Public hearings on legislative redistricting are scheduled for Owasso and south Tulsa in the coming months.

On Jan. 28, a Senate hearing will be held at 6 p.m. in the Sycamore Room of the Tulsa Technology Center’s Owasso campus, 10800 N. 137th East Ave.

Additionally, a House of Representatives redistricting meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., Dec. 10, at the Tulsa Technology Center-Riverside Campus Auditorium, 801 E. 91st St., Tulsa.

The meetings are part of a series across the state to take public input and explain the process for redrawing Oklahoma’s legislative districts using data from the 2020 U.S. Census.

Other Senate meetings: 6 p.m., Dec. 8, Pontotoc Technology Center, Seminar Center, Ada; 6 p.m., Dec. 10, Grady County Fairgrounds, Community Building, Chickasha; 6 p.m., Dec, 17, Northeast Technology Center, Pryor campus; 1:30 p.m., Jan. 6, Oklahoma State Capitol, Room 535, Oklahoma City; 6 p.m., Jan. 12, Durant High School Auditorium, Durant; 6 p.m., Jan. 14, The Summit Conference Center, Ponca City; 6 p.m., Jan. 19: 6 p.m., Frisco Conference Center, Clinton; 6 p.m., Jan. 21: 6 p.m., Autry Technology Center, Lectorium, Enid.

Other House meetings: 5:30 p.m., Dec. 9, Oklahoma State Capitol, Room 206, Oklahoma City; 6:30 p.m., Dec. 16., JI Stipe Center, McAlester; 6:30 p.m., Jan. 5, Bill Coben Community Center, Lane; 5:30 p.m., Jan. 6, Route 66 Interpretive Center, Chandler; 7 p.m., Jan. 7, Northeastern State University, Webb Auditorium, Tahlequah; 7 p.m., Jan. 11, Comanche County Farm Bureau, Lawton; 6 p.m., Jan. 12, Southern Technology Center, Ardmore; 6 p.m., Jan. 13, High Plains Technology Center, Woodward.

