Political notebook: Owasso Republican Jessica Garrison announces candidacy for U.S. Senate

Campaigns and elections: Owasso Republican Jessica Jean Garrison said she is a candidate for U.S. Senate, joining Tulsa-area residents Jackson Lahmeyer and Nathan Dahm in challenging incumbent James Lankford.
Garrison is an author and dietician and the daughter of the late state Sen. Earl Garrison of Muskogee.
•First District Congressman Kevin Hern formally kicked off his re-election campaign with a fundraising dinner at the Renaissance Convention Center.
•A potential Hern general election opponent, Democrat Adam Martin, also formally launched his campaign, at McNellie's in downtown Tulsa.
•Lahmeyer said he expects an endorsement from Roger Stone, a long-time Donald Trump ally convicted of seven felonies related to the 2016 presidential campaign but pardoned by Trump, during a Nov. 21 rally in Enid.
Yellow brick roads: The streets may not be paved with gold once the state's allocation of federal infrastructure money arrives, but it could pay for some significant upgrades. According to the White House, Oklahoma is line for more than $5 billion from the $1.2 billion infrastructure bill — called BIF — that President Joe Biden is expected to sign on Monday.
Exactly how and when that money will arrive, and how it will be spent, remains unclear.
Inquiries to officials in several agencies and branches of state government were met with various versions of "check back later." Even the White House said it had nothing beyond an August fact sheet broadly estimating the amounts flowing to the state through various channels.
By far the biggest is the $4.3 billion that will come through the federal highway funding formula. Whether that will be used to accelerate the state's rolling eight-year plan for roads or bridges or for other initiatives has not been determined, officials say.
There is another $266 million for bridge replacement and repair, $520 million for water infrastructure, $349 million for public transportation and $100 million for broadband access. According to one source, more than 100 federal programs are involved.
None of Oklahoma's seven congressional members voted for the proposal; just about all have been critical of it. None, however, has suggested refusing the money.
Lawyer politics: Republican attorney general candidate Gentner Drummond got a measure of retribution after the Oklahoma Supreme Court overturned a $465 million verdict against opioid manufacturers.
The lawsuit was brought by then-Attorney General Mike Hunter, who narrowly defeated Drummond in the 2018 GOP runoff election.
At the time, Drummond tied the lawsuit to campaign donations from attorneys who earned a hefty fee by representing the state.
"Former Attorney General Mike Hunter made a shady back room deal to hand the opioid lawsuit contract to his campaign contributors, and today's ruling is proof their legal strategy has failed," Drummond said in a written statement.
Drummond also signaled his intention to try to make the suit an issue in his current campaign against AG John O'Connor.
"AG O'Connor should fire the current legal counsel who have clearly failed in their strategy and approach," Drummond said. "I understand this will be hard for Mr. O'Connor, who has now accepted tens of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from these lawyers and their families."
Oklahoma Ethics Commission filings indicate O'Connor has received almost $12,000 from the two lead outside counsels in the state's opioid lawsuits, Reggie Whitten and Michael Burrage, and people associated with them.
Anti-vax: State Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, says he's filing legislation that would make employers liable for up to $1 million in punitive damages if they require vaccinations or "other medical treatments" that cause an adverse reaction.
Standridge, a pharmacist, said his bill is meant to address COVID-19 vaccine makers immunity from liability suits.
Diabetes: Diabetes Action Day activities will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday on the state Capitol's north lawn, state Sen. Cari Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, announced.
“Oklahoma has the highest incidence of increased diabetes diagnoses in the country at nearly 227%," Hicks said. "Being this is also our state’s 7th leading cause of death, this is one of the top 10 health concerns."
Bottom lines: Word from Washington is that state and local governments are going to be given more flexibility on the spending of American Relief Plan dollars. ... The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority's director of compliance and enforcement resigned to take a job with a cannabis policy and public affairs shop called VS Strategies. ... General revenue, the state's main operating account, ran 8% above estimates in October and is 14% above projections for the current budget year, the state Office of Management and Enterprise Services reported. ... According to a recent study, Oklahoma receives $2.02 in federal funds for every $1 in federal taxes paid by state residents. ... Former state Rep. Dan Fisher, known for dressing up as an 18th-century pastor and giving performances in which he asserts the American Revolution was actually a religious war, reportedly now has a one-man "Broadway-style" show on the theme.
- Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World
