Political notebook: Owasso Republican Jessica Garrison announces candidacy for U.S. Senate

Inquiries to officials in several agencies and branches of state government were met with various versions of "check back later." Even the White House said it had nothing beyond an August fact sheet broadly estimating the amounts flowing to the state through various channels.

By far the biggest is the $4.3 billion that will come through the federal highway funding formula. Whether that will be used to accelerate the state's rolling eight-year plan for roads or bridges or for other initiatives has not been determined, officials say.

There is another $266 million for bridge replacement and repair, $520 million for water infrastructure, $349 million for public transportation and $100 million for broadband access. According to one source, more than 100 federal programs are involved.

None of Oklahoma's seven congressional members voted for the proposal; just about all have been critical of it. None, however, has suggested refusing the money.

Lawyer politics: Republican attorney general candidate Gentner Drummond got a measure of retribution after the Oklahoma Supreme Court overturned a $465 million verdict against opioid manufacturers.

The lawsuit was brought by then-Attorney General Mike Hunter, who narrowly defeated Drummond in the 2018 GOP runoff election.