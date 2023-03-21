The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the disappearance of an Owasso man whose vehicle was discovered in Tulsa County over the weekend.

On Sunday, March 19, TCSO deputies recovered a 2015 Subaru Crosstrek near 66th Street North and Mingo Road. The vehicle belongs to 57-year-old Timothy Vanmatre, who had been reported as missing to the Owasso Police Department on Saturday evening.

He was last seen on security footage leaving his home in Owasso around 5 p.m. on Saturday. An hour later, his family spotted his Subaru in the area where TCSO recovered it. The missing man is a tri-athlete who is known to exercise in that area.

When TCSO was called to the scene on Sunday, authorities conducted an extensive search of the area using a tracking K-9, drones and OHP’s aircraft, but found no sign of Vanmatre.

Detectives and the missing man’s family are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Vanmatre is a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green jacket and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or who may have seen who left Vanmatre’s vehicle near 66th Street North and Mingo Road between 5 and 6 p.m. on Saturday is asked to call TCSO at 918-596-5600.