Pizza Hut celebrates grand opening of new Owasso location

Owasso is now home to a new Pizza Hut location.

The national restaurant chain recently announced the opening of its latest Tulsa-area site at 11412 N. 134th E. Ave., just south of 116th Street North off of U.S. 169.

Doors officially opened for guests on Thursday, July 14, and a grand opening celebration event will take place on Friday, July 29.

Pizza Hut of Owasso, a company of Flynn Restaurant Group, features the brand’s signature menu items, while enhancements to the facility provide a fresh and improved look, with a more modern, compact design.

Bold, energetic graphics are displayed on the interior and exterior of the new smaller design concept, making it ideal for serving delivery, curbside and carryout customer orders.

Additionally, the new Pizza Hut features a “Hut Lane,” a convenient drive-thru, pick-up window for customers on-the-go.

“Flynn Restaurant Group is excited to bring the Pizza Hut dining experience to Owasso,” said Randy Bates, Vice President of Marketing. “We approach each of our new locations as an investment in the community through job creation and philanthropic initiatives.

“We look forward to delivering great tasting food and impeccable customer service to new and returning guests in Tulsa County.”

The new location is projected to add 15 new jobs to the local economy.

Pizza Hut was originally located at 12922 E. 86th St. N., which now houses McAlister’s Deli after relocating from its original spot in the Owasso Town Shopping Center.

Grand opening festivities on July 29 will include a giveaway for free pizza for one year to the first 25 guests in line.