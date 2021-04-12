Piloting the future: New head of American Airlines' local maintenance base charts course

Ed Sangricco’s aviation career has taken him to jobs in places such as Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

He intends to make his current stop — Tulsa — his last.

“I’ll be 61 in June,” said Sangricco, who started in January as managing director of Tech Ops-Tulsa, American Airlines’ largest maintenance base.

“I figure that when I get to be 66 or so, it will be time for me to go. My goal really is to make sure that Tulsa remains viable long term.”

With about 5,200 team members, American Airlines is among the city’s most valued and established employers. City officials approved American’s first lease for the base in 1946.

The airline spends about $120 million annually with Oklahoma suppliers and vendors, and American workers here make an average of $120,000 per year, including benefits.

Most recently managing director of line maintenance at Dallas-Fort Worth for the southwest division, Sangricco replaced Erik Olund, who left in December after heading the Tulsa base since May 2017.