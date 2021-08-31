Photography skills earn Tulsa Tech-Owasso trio Fortune 500 internship

With the pop of a flashbulb, three Tulsa Tech-Owasso students earned the opportunity of a lifetime. They each recently interned for Macy’s department stores, a Fortune 500 company.
"I received a call to see if I had any students that could photograph product for Macy's website," Kelsey Reed, Tulsa Tech photography instructor, said.
After Reed sent over a list of qualified names, Macy's hired three Tulsa Tech students.
"The opportunity they gave us and working with people in New York, it was a great experience," Kaitlyn Criss, from Owasso, said.
Jaden De Rosa, also from Owasso, added, "It was a lot of fun and a great experience."
Tulsa Tech's photography training is a two-year high school program exclusive to Owasso. Students learn how to shoot, edit and compose professional pictures. The training focuses on everything from commercials to journalism and art. Students also practice shooting in a studio.
"Learning studio lights and how to set it up was a huge help," De Rosa said. "Beyond the training, learning the how to interview and work with others was huge."
Each student took a different approach to the photography program. For Criss and De Rosa, it was a passion they knew they wanted to pursue. Criss is now working toward a photography degree, while De Rosa is taking pictures for a local company's social media.
The choice was not as easy for Broken Arrow’s Wyatt Linfoot. He said he had to choose between taking up photography in Owasso or an automotive program at Tulsa Tech's Broken Arrow campus.
"I got my camera and thought I would try taking pictures," Linfoot said. "Now, I enjoy what I get to do."
The internship provided a rare chance for high school students to collaborate with a Fortune 500 company in New York. Now each is waiting for the day they see their work online.
"I have looked for the pictures we took, but if I did find one, it would be the peak of my life," Criss said. "Saying one of my photos was on a website for this huge company would be a proud moment."
"I haven't looked," Linfoot added. "But they told us the pictures generated millions in revenue."