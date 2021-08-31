Photography skills earn Tulsa Tech-Owasso trio Fortune 500 internship

With the pop of a flashbulb, three Tulsa Tech-Owasso students earned the opportunity of a lifetime. They each recently interned for Macy’s department stores, a Fortune 500 company.

"I received a call to see if I had any students that could photograph product for Macy's website," Kelsey Reed, Tulsa Tech photography instructor, said.

After Reed sent over a list of qualified names, Macy's hired three Tulsa Tech students.

"The opportunity they gave us and working with people in New York, it was a great experience," Kaitlyn Criss, from Owasso, said.

Jaden De Rosa, also from Owasso, added, "It was a lot of fun and a great experience."

Tulsa Tech's photography training is a two-year high school program exclusive to Owasso. Students learn how to shoot, edit and compose professional pictures. The training focuses on everything from commercials to journalism and art. Students also practice shooting in a studio.

"Learning studio lights and how to set it up was a huge help," De Rosa said. "Beyond the training, learning the how to interview and work with others was huge."