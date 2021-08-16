Philanthropic Ed. Organization Owasso Chapter names Jentri Reamy 2021 scholarship recipient

The Owasso Chapter of the Philanthropic Education Organization met Saturday at Memory Lane Tea Room in Owasso to honor and deliver a check to its 2021 scholarship recipient, Jentri Reamy.

“We all wished Jentri a most successful year at OSU,” said Phyllis Ogilvie with the local chapter. “Hats off to Jentri Reamy!”

Reamy is entering Oklahoma State University to study agriculture education and animal science.

The OSU freshman enjoys traveling and showing her cattle. Her parents are Owasso residents, Clay and Audra Reamy.

Current and past presidents of Owasso’s PEO chapter enjoyed a luncheon and short award presentation for Reamy during the weekend’s gathering.