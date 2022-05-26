PGA Championship: Owassons share unique stories about their time at Southern Hills

The PGA Championship last month struck a chord with the Owasso community.

The annual golf tournament, held May 19-22 at Southern Hills in Tulsa, drew in thousands of spectators, including dozens of Owasso residents who ventured 20 miles south of their hometown to take part in the statewide spectacle.

Matt Inouye, for example, said he walked away a proud father after trekking the course alongside his son — an experience he passed on from his childhood.

“I remember in 1994 being able to go to the PGA championship with my dad and my brother for the first time,” Inouye said. “So now to be able to take my son to the same place and same tournament is a memory I’ll cherish forever.”

Chip Paul, who devoted a day to the back nine with his family, echoed Inouye’s sentiments.

“I truly enjoyed the PGA Championship being in Tulsa, as I got to spend my time there with my two sons, Hunter and Casey, both Owasso graduates,” Paul said. “Sitting around the 12th green with them will be a lasting memory for all of us.”

For Levi Molini, his time at the course will be preserved with the memory of a chance encounter with Justin Thomas, who came away with five strokes under par as the tournament’s top titleholder.

“After the round as we were leaving, I was walking into the CVS near the course, and as I’m walking in Justin Thomas is walking out,” Molini said. “Without missing a beat, I said, ‘Oh hey Justin, what’s up?’ He responded with, ‘Hey, what’s up man?’ I then proceeded to tell him to play well tomorrow and good luck, to which he responded, ‘Thanks man, I appreciate it.’”

Others like Keith Tew reserved select spots on the course, where they got an opportunity to engage with fellow spectators and cheer on the golfers as they passed.

“We were able to secure excellent seats in the grand stands right between the ninth and 18th greens to see firsthand the pros come in to the halfway mark as well as the ending of their trip to Southern Hills,” Tew said. “The crowd was exceptional to say the least. We were there to hear the ‘oooo’s’ and ‘ahhhh’s.’”

In addition to the excitement it brought, Owasso Chamber President and CEO Chelsea Levo Feary, who also paid a visit to the course, said the tournament helped spur regionalism across the Tulsa area, encouraging Owassons to visit Tulsa, and in turn, Tulsans to visit Owasso.

“Events like this have a ripple effect,” Levo Feary said. “Our local golf courses like Bailey Ranch are reaping the benefits from this. I love it when we can showcase northeast Oklahoma in an inspiring way as well as encourage humans to enjoy local activities.”

Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr, another spectator, added, “The week and the outcomes were perfect. Great hosts and volunteers at a great course produced an exciting finish and a great champion. And even the weather was a testament to the saying of Oklahoma’s favorite son, Will Rogers: ‘If you don’t like the weather in Oklahoma, just wait…’”

Overall, people like First Baptist Owasso Groups Pastor Brad Aylor, who attended with his son and his friend, left the PGA Championship with fond memories and many stories to share.

“It was a great opportunity to spend time with them in a type of environment that doesn’t happen often this close to home,” Aylor said. “We enjoyed the food and walking around seeing some of the best golfers in the world right here in our backyard.”

