Pensacola’s National Naval Aviation Museum breaks ground on Owasso sculptor's work

Sandra Van Zandt is continuing to see her creative handiwork manifest into landmarks of historic pastimes.
The Owasso sculptor attended the groundbreaking of her large-scale, three-figure bronze monument, “In Every Clime and Place,” at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida, on Friday.
Van Zandt has dedicated the last three years to crafting the 12-foot-tall, 15-foot-wide statue for the VMAQ Monument Foundation in an effort to honor the legacy of veterans who served in Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare squadrons for over four decades.
On March 8, 2019, the final remaining EA-6B Prowler squadron was officially deactivated at a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, marking the end of a distinguished era in airborne electronic warfare. Van Zandt’s sculpture represents those who served in the VMAQ community — a pilot, mechanic and electronic counter measures officer — as they prepare to launch on a flight.
“From the very first call from the foundation, I have been excited about this sculpture,” Van Zandt said in a news release. “The level of detail we have attained is stunning. I am truly honored to have another piece installed at this very prestigious aviation museum.”
Van Zandt, 71, has been crafting statues since 1983 from her personal studio based out of her Owasso home, where she and her husband Doug, a Marine veteran, have lived for more than 32 years.
She has created over 50 military and other commemorative sculptures for museums, municipalities and educational facilities across the U.S. Among her most famous aviation pieces are: “To the Flight Line,” “Hangar Talk” and, most notably, “The Spirit of Naval Aviation,” which she dedicated to the National Naval Aviation Museum in May 1996.
Retired Navy Capt. Sterling Gilliam, director of the Pensacola exhibit, said in the news release that he is excited to accept Van Zandt’s monument into the museum’s collection.
“Plans are to place it on display just outside our iconic Blue Angel atrium where it will be a spectacular addition to our campus,” Gilliam said. “Sculptor Sandra Van Zandt’s work is well known here in our museum, as she brought to life our ‘Spirit of Naval Aviation’ monument that greets our patrons on the Quarterdeck, and we are honored to have more of her superlative work on display.”
Van Zandt’s partnership with the museum in the “Cradle of Naval Aviation” is expected to draw more than 800,000 visitors each year.
“I am very proud to be a part of celebrating these brave Marine aviators’ history,” Van Zandt told the Owasso Reporter. “This groundbreaking ceremony sets the stage for another heroic monument to Navy/Marine Corp aviation at the most stellar aviation museum in the United States.”