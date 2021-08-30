Pensacola’s National Naval Aviation Museum breaks ground on Owasso sculptor's work

She has created over 50 military and other commemorative sculptures for museums, municipalities and educational facilities across the U.S. Among her most famous aviation pieces are: “To the Flight Line,” “Hangar Talk” and, most notably, “The Spirit of Naval Aviation,” which she dedicated to the National Naval Aviation Museum in May 1996.

Retired Navy Capt. Sterling Gilliam, director of the Pensacola exhibit, said in the news release that he is excited to accept Van Zandt’s monument into the museum’s collection.

“Plans are to place it on display just outside our iconic Blue Angel atrium where it will be a spectacular addition to our campus,” Gilliam said. “Sculptor Sandra Van Zandt’s work is well known here in our museum, as she brought to life our ‘Spirit of Naval Aviation’ monument that greets our patrons on the Quarterdeck, and we are honored to have more of her superlative work on display.”

Van Zandt’s partnership with the museum in the “Cradle of Naval Aviation” is expected to draw more than 800,000 visitors each year.