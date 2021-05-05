Pastor Alvin Fruga sworn in as new Owasso city councilor

Newcomer Alvin Fruga took the oath of office at Owasso City Council on Tuesday, May 4.

Fruga, the senior pastor at The Presence in Owasso, replaced former Councilor Chris Kelley, who has served in the Ward 2 position for nearly a decade.

“Being sworn in as an Owasso City Councilor was a tremendous experience,” Fruga told the Owasso Reporter. “I am very honored to serve in this capacity in our great city, and look forward to learning as much as I can as I work alongside this great team of councilors.”

Fruga vied for the seat against loan officer Kyle Davis in February’s primary nonpartisan election. Voters gave Fruga the nod with 759 (63%) ballots over Davis’s 452 (37%), according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Vice Mayor Kelly Lewis, a real estate broker, was also sworn in alongside Fruga to return to her Ward 1 seat, which she has occupied since Feb. 2018.