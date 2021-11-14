Parts of U.S. 169 close, stores evacuate after fiery crash in Owasso caused by suicidal driver, police say

All southbound lanes of U.S. 169 were shut down for about an hour near the 96th Street overpass in Owasso Sunday evening due to a car that apparently veered off the highway and caused an explosion.

Police confirmed that the accident was allegedly caused intentionally by a suicidal driver who told authorities that her car was full of explosives upon catching on fire.

Officers determined her claims to be false.

The driver was transported to a local hospital. Area stores like Panera and Kohl’s near the crash were temporarily evacuated.

The highway was closed for approximately one hour.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.