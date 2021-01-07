Pandemic prompts enrollment decline for Owasso Public Schools, other districts statewide

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Oklahoma’s annual student count shows its first decrease in overall public school enrollment in 19 years.
New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education shows 694,113 students enrolled in Pre-K through 12th grade for 2020-21 — a decline of 9,537, or about 1% from last year’s total.
Every single traditional school district in Tulsa County posted losses, according to the report, with the hardest-hit being Keystone, Owasso and Tulsa, in that order.
Owasso Public Schools, which currently has 9,035 students enrolled in classes, saw a decline of 747 students over last year’s total of 9,782, equating to a 7.6% reduction, the report shows.
The top three Owasso schools with the highest year-over-year decrease in enrollment numbers was Owasso High School with 120 fewer students, Bailey Elementary with 90 and Stone Canyon Elementary with 82. Likewise, the three with the lowest was Owasso 8th Grade Center with nine, Hodson Elementary with 15 and Owasso 7th Grade Center with 30.
Owasso Superintendent Amy Fichtner said in a Tulsa World story, however, that her district’s enrollment has already rebounded by about 200 students since the state’s annual official count was taken on Oct. 1.
OPS leaders are trying to ride out pandemic-related uncertainties by not overreacting to enrollment declines and instead focus on supporting classroom teachers and shielding students and parents from fiscal management concerns going on “in the background.”
“Because of the pandemic, our families are making the best decisions they can. This truly is an individual family decision based on their family dynamics and their needs and their feelings about the choices offered here,” Fichtner said. “This was a new experience for everyone. We have had to be flexible in the way we deliver our program options. Our teachers have been exceptionally nimble.”
Collinsville Public Schools logged a 0.70% decrease in enrollment numbers for 2020-21, dropping only 20 from 2,872 to 2,852.
