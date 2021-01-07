Pandemic prompts enrollment decline for Owasso Public Schools, other districts statewide

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Oklahoma’s annual student count shows its first decrease in overall public school enrollment in 19 years.

New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education shows 694,113 students enrolled in Pre-K through 12th grade for 2020-21 — a decline of 9,537, or about 1% from last year’s total.

Every single traditional school district in Tulsa County posted losses, according to the report, with the hardest-hit being Keystone, Owasso and Tulsa, in that order.

Owasso Public Schools, which currently has 9,035 students enrolled in classes, saw a decline of 747 students over last year’s total of 9,782, equating to a 7.6% reduction, the report shows.

The top three Owasso schools with the highest year-over-year decrease in enrollment numbers was Owasso High School with 120 fewer students, Bailey Elementary with 90 and Stone Canyon Elementary with 82. Likewise, the three with the lowest was Owasso 8th Grade Center with nine, Hodson Elementary with 15 and Owasso 7th Grade Center with 30.