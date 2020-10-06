Pack the Pantry: Tulsa Community College to hold inaugural food drive at Owasso campus Oct. 9

Tulsa Community College is holding Pack the Pantry on Friday, Oct. 9, at its Owasso campus and other TCC sites throughout Tulsa County.

Community members are invited to drop off items and participate in the first event of its kind for TCC between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

As a result of the pandemic, challenges related to food and hygiene product insecurity have only grown. Pack the Pantry is TCC’s community project as part of the Tulsa Area United Way’s Days of Caring and in partnership with the Community Food Book of Eastern Oklahoma.

TCC created Fuel Pantries at the four main campuses several years ago to help students with their most basic needs. Pack the Pantry will help fill the TCC Fuel Pantries.

Needed items include toiletries such as toothpaste, deodorant, soap and feminine hygiene products. Other items include ready-to-eat meals (ravioli, chili, etc.), peanut butter, granola bars, cereals, oatmeal, soups and canned meats such as tuna or chicken with a “pop top.” Additionally, child-friendly food and snacks and microwaveable items that don’t require a bowl or plate will be accepted.