Pack the Pantry: TCC collects over 1,800 items at inaugural food drive in Owasso

Tulsa Community College recently completed a successful Pack the Pantry food drive in Owasso to collect items for its Fuel Pantries at its Metro, Northeast, Southeast and West campuses.

“The Tulsa Community College Owasso Campus had an awesome response, Aimee Francois, TCC Diagnostic Medical Sonography program director, said in a news release. “Thanks to an outpouring of generosity, more than 1,800 items were collected from students, employees and our community.”

As a result of the pandemic, challenges related to food and hygiene product insecurity have only grown. Pack the Pantry, held Oct. 9, was TCC’s community project as part of the Tulsa Area United Way’s Days of Caring in partnership with the Community Food Book of Eastern Oklahoma.

TCC created Fuel Pantries at the four main campuses several years ago to help students with their most basic needs. Pack the Pantry helped fill those pantries.

Volunteers at the collection sites, like Rita Boggs a TCC academic lab coordinator, were inspired by the community’s generosity.

“I was moved by the kindness and giving spirit of so many people even when they don’t have much themselves,” Boggs said. “It is so nice to see such caring individuals at a time when it seems we are hearing and seeing a lot of negative things. The Fuel Pantry may not have given me food for my body, it gave me food for the heart.”