Owasso's Dylan Rollston named winner of national academic scholarship

An Owasso resident has been given a unique opportunity to further his education.

Dylan Rollston is among 19 individuals across the nation named recipients of prestigious academic scholarships offered by Havenpark Communities, an operator and developer of manufactured homes.

Rollston and his peers were awarded up to $10,000 annually to cover post-secondary expenses for colleges, universities, trade and vocational schools. The scholarships are part of Havenpark’s Education Success program, which offers financial support, mentoring and other education initiatives to increase education access and opportunity for residents.

Now in its second year, the initiative’s scholarship recipients participate in Havenpark's mentoring program, which provides students — many of whom are first-generation college students — with encouragement, support, and resources to succeed in their journey to certificate or degree attainment.

“Our scholarship recipients have amazing stories. Like our communities, they are full of heart and dedication and reflect diversity in their experiences and goals,” said Dr. Jason Hale, Havenpark’s director of education success. “We are incredibly proud of their hard work and are thrilled to play a role as they progress to future successes.”

Recipients represent 13 Havenpark Communities spanning 12 states, including Oklahoma, along with Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas and Wyoming.