Owasso's Bailey Ranch Golf Club to upgrade entire 78-vehicle cart fleet in coming months

Bailey Ranch Golf Club plans to upgrade its entire golf cart fleet in the coming months.
Staff at the semi-private, 18-hole Owasso course, located off of 86th Street and Mingo Road, are gearing up to receive 78 new golf carts that will replace their old line of four-wheeled vehicles.
Owasso City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 18, approved the purchase of a new fleet with Yamaha Golf-Car Company, based out of Kennesaw, Georgia, which will allow Bailey Ranch to continue offering its guests a reliable form of transportation across the property, said course director Corey Burd.
“Golf carts are a very important part of our operation, right up there with greens, I would say,” Burd said. “Having a quality, comfortable golf cart is part of the experience, which makes people want to come out and play our golf course.”
Bailey Ranch’s current fleet of carts recently reached the end of its standard lifecycle. As such, Tuesday’s vote allowed Bailey Ranch to renew its third consecutive four-year lease with Yamaha, trading the outdated units with the new.
The course’s replacements share similar features with the former models that include a hinged windshield, an enhanced automotive-style dash, USB charging ports and a GPS tracking system, to name a few. Each cart will also come with an electronic fuel injected motor that produces a low decibel output, along with integrated rear suspension for smooth driving.
“Even though they’re gas, they’re extremely quiet,” Burd said. “The last set that we had, along with this new set, has what they call ‘QuieTech’ technology, which really reduces the sound almost to that of an electric cart, so the noise pollution is much, much less.
“These carts do have independent suspension on all four wheels, so they’re very comfortable to ride in and some of the roomiest carts in the industry right now.”
Bailey Ranch’s complete fleet upgrade comes just five months after the course underwent a months-long closure to install a new irrigation system and re-grass every putting green with new TifEagle ultradwarf Bermuda turf — a more than $800,000 investment in all.
The City plans to lease the fleet from Yamaha for more than $57,800 annually, or about $4,800 monthly, which enables staff to project expenses more accurately on a yearly basis given that the carts are under warranty throughout the duration of the lease. In total, the investment is set at nearly $240,000.
Burd said he’s excited to see the new carts in operation at the course, which spans about 6,800 yards and provides players with a links-style layout that winds through several upscale residential areas.
“Just the reliability, just the City’s commitment to making sure we have what we need,” Burd said of what he’s looking forward to. “Therefore, we can produce a good product and maintain/increase our status in the golfing world and make people want to come out and enjoy our community.”
The tentative delivery date for the new fleet rollout is set for April or May, pending potential supply chain issues.
Bailey Ranch processes on average about 28,000 rounds of golf every year, with staff seeing an uptick of about 10,000 more in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. More information about the course can be found at baileyranchgolf.com.