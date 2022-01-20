Owasso's Bailey Ranch Golf Club to upgrade entire 78-vehicle cart fleet in coming months

“Even though they’re gas, they’re extremely quiet,” Burd said. “The last set that we had, along with this new set, has what they call ‘QuieTech’ technology, which really reduces the sound almost to that of an electric cart, so the noise pollution is much, much less.

“These carts do have independent suspension on all four wheels, so they’re very comfortable to ride in and some of the roomiest carts in the industry right now.”

Bailey Ranch’s complete fleet upgrade comes just five months after the course underwent a months-long closure to install a new irrigation system and re-grass every putting green with new TifEagle ultradwarf Bermuda turf — a more than $800,000 investment in all.

The City plans to lease the fleet from Yamaha for more than $57,800 annually, or about $4,800 monthly, which enables staff to project expenses more accurately on a yearly basis given that the carts are under warranty throughout the duration of the lease. In total, the investment is set at nearly $240,000.

Burd said he’s excited to see the new carts in operation at the course, which spans about 6,800 yards and provides players with a links-style layout that winds through several upscale residential areas.