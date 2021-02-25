Owasso's Averee Murray files as candidate for state FFA office

Averee Murray, a member of the Owasso FFA chapter, has filed as a candidate for the state FFA office.

Running for the office of northeast area vice president, Murray faces the opportunity of serving more than 25,000 Oklahoma FFA members.

State FFA officers travel across the state and nation to provide leadership and personal development training for FFA members. They also make decisions about organizational policy.

“Serving as a state officer is one of the greatest honors in FFA,” Trevor Lucas, state FFA executive secretary, said. “Officers play an extremely important role within our state association and are expected to set the example both in and out of the jacket for all of Oklahoma FFA members.”

Through a series of interviews Feb. 20-21, a nominating committee narrowed the field of candidates to three for each of the seven offices up for election. The eighth race is for state president, whose candidates have served as officers since May 2020.

Two delegates from each of Oklahoma’s 365 official FFA chapters will cast the deciding votes during the upcoming convention. The new officers will be introduced during the final convention session on Wednesday, April 28, in the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

Murray was recently appointed to State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister’s 2021 Student Advisory Council, in which she assists the Oklahoma State Department of Education in matters of policy. She has also served on the 2020-21 Oklahoma Agriculture Youth Council.