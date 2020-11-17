 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owassons receive top honors at 2020 AQHA Collegiate Horse Judging Contest

Owassons receive top honors at 2020 AQHA Collegiate Horse Judging Contest

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
aqha

Two teams from Oklahoma took home top honors at the AQHA Collegiate Horse Judging Contest. Oklahoma State, above, won the Senior Team championship.

 American Quarter Horse Association Journal

Two Owasso natives received top honors at the 2020 AQHA Collegiate Horse Judging Contest at the Farnam AQHA World Show.

The event, which took place on Nov. 9 at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City, gathered competitors from schools across the country for a chance to earn the AQHA world champion collegiate horse judging team title and other prizes.

Owassons Hanna Cain and Mikayla South with Northeastern Oklahoma Gold were named among the Top 5 Junior College Individuals. Cain earned second place and South earned fourth.

Northeastern Oklahoma Gold was also listed in first place as the Top 5 Junior College Teams.

The top individual winners were Jenna Scali, of Oklahoma State University, in the Senior College division, and Jewel Bibelheimer, of Northeastern Oklahoma, in the Junior College division.

Contestants judged halter and performance classes.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News