Owassons receive top honors at 2020 AQHA Collegiate Horse Judging Contest

Two Owasso natives received top honors at the 2020 AQHA Collegiate Horse Judging Contest at the Farnam AQHA World Show.

The event, which took place on Nov. 9 at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City, gathered competitors from schools across the country for a chance to earn the AQHA world champion collegiate horse judging team title and other prizes.

Owassons Hanna Cain and Mikayla South with Northeastern Oklahoma Gold were named among the Top 5 Junior College Individuals. Cain earned second place and South earned fourth.

Northeastern Oklahoma Gold was also listed in first place as the Top 5 Junior College Teams.

The top individual winners were Jenna Scali, of Oklahoma State University, in the Senior College division, and Jewel Bibelheimer, of Northeastern Oklahoma, in the Junior College division.

Contestants judged halter and performance classes.